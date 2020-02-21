W.P. Carey 2020 guidance flies past consensus

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $4.86-$5.01, including real estate AFFO of $4.74-$4.89, both exceeding consensus estimate of $4.59.

"We're off to a good start in 2020, reflecting a continuation of the momentum we saw in the fourth quarter, and have a healthy number of capital projects scheduled for completion this year," said CEO Jason Fox.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.28 handily beats the average analyst estimate of $1.15 and fell from $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

AFFO from the Investment Management segment declined, due primarily to the cessation of revenues and distributions previously earned from CPA:17, as well as lower structuring and other advisory revenues.

Q4 revenue $311.2M vs. $315.6M consensus and $273.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 real estate revenue of $296.4M increased 19% from $248.3M in the year-ago quarter, principally due to additional lease revenue from properties acquired in WPC's merger with CPA:17 on Oct. 31, 2018 and net acquisitions.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

