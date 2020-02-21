Actinium Pharma up 17% premarket on encouraging Iomab-B data

Nano cap Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) is up 17% premarket in reaction to preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SIERRA, evaluating Iomab-B in acute myeloid leukemia patients. The results were presented at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR in Orlando, FL.

Patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation (BMT) who received Iomab-B experienced lower rates of adverse events compared to control. Specifically, the rate of febrile neutropenia was 25.8% in the Iomab-B arm compared to 42.8% in the control arm. The rates of sepsis/septic shock and stomatitis (mucositis) were 3.2% and 42.8% and 9.7% and 28.6%, respectively. Neutropenia and sepsis are typical toxicities with chemo-induced conditioning regimens.

All patients receiving a therapeutic dose of Iomab-B achieved successful BMT engraftment with a 6% transplant-related mortality (TRM) rate compared to 18% successful BMT engraftment and 29% TRM rate in the control arm.

The trial is ongoing with an estimated primary completion date of December.

Iomab-B is an antibody radiation-conjugate used to prepare and condition leukemia patients for a bone marrow transplant. It targets a protein expressed on leukemia, lymphoma and immune cells called CD45, delivering the cytotoxic agent Iodine-131 to cancer cells.