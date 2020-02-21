Autoliv confident full-year forecast will hold

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) keeps its full-year revenue and margin forecasts in place even as it factors in the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"It is only a few weeks that this has impacted so far, so what happens ahead will determine the full-year picture," says Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt.

Bratt notes that it's not impossible to catch up from one week of additional plant closings and sees things generally moving in the right direction.

Autoliv forecasts sales growth of 3% to 4% this year and an adjusted operating margin of at least 9.5%.