Valaris slides deeper into the red, sees negative cash flow in 2020

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) -5.4% pre-market after posting widening Q4 losses, as revenues declined due to fewer rig operating days.

"While our diverse, high-quality modern rig fleet and technical expertise position us well to continue adding future backlog, we expect to report losses and have negative cash flows during 2020 despite gradual improvement in utilization and average day rates for Valaris' fleet," the company says.

Valaris reported a $216M attributable net loss for the quarter, compared to a $197M net loss in Q3, and revenues fell 7% to $512M from $551M in Q3, partly due to the sale of the Valaris 5006, which operated during Q3.

Fewer rig operating days across the broader fleet also contributed to lower revenues and a drop in utilization to 61% from 64% in the previous quarter.

Q4 floater revenues fell to $216M from $270M in Q3, primarily due to Valaris 5006, Valaris DPS-1, Valaris DS-15 and Valaris DS-4 completing contracts; average dayrates declined to $205K from $215K and utilization dropped to 42% from 48%.

Q4 jackup revenues rose to $231M from $218M in Q3, primarily due to contract startups for three rigs offshore Norway and a full quarter of revenue for Valaris JU-107 and Valaris JU-123, which began new contracts; average dayrates increased to $83K from $78K and utilization fell to 63% from 65%.