DPW Holdings +74% after defense unit gets $1.4M follow-on order

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) surges 74% in premarket trading of 858,918 shares after announcing it received a $1.4M follow-on order from a leading defense and aerospace customer of its Enertec Systems 2001 subsidiary.

The new order is in addition to a $2.9M order it received in 2019 to develop a complex testing system.

DPW’s management said its recent restructuring of debt and improvement to its capital structure puts the company in a stronger position to execute on expected growth in backlog from this and other customers of the Gresham Worldwide operating units.

Enertec is part of DPW's Gresham Worldwide defense business.