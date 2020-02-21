Analysts disappointed in Zscaler billings

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) peers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) -1% and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) -1.2% are down pre-market after the company reported Q2 beats and a downside FY EPS forecast.
Wedbush (Outperform, $80) thinks the Street will be disappointed in Zscaler's Q4 billings beat of 4%, down from prior billings beats of 15%+.
The firm says it will take time for re-rating as ZS shows whether the H2 billings ramp is achievable or beatable.
More action: Goldman (Neutral) raises its ZS target from $53 to $60, calling the quarter "a technical beat-and-raise" while noting the light billings.
Goldman wants more confidence in FY21 upside or a lower entry point to become more constructive.
Zscaler shares are down 12.4% pre-market to $57.07. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.