Analysts disappointed in Zscaler billings

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) peers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) -1% and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) -1.2% are down pre-market after the company reported Q2 beats and a downside FY EPS forecast.

Wedbush (Outperform, $80) thinks the Street will be disappointed in Zscaler's Q4 billings beat of 4%, down from prior billings beats of 15%+.

The firm says it will take time for re-rating as ZS shows whether the H2 billings ramp is achievable or beatable.

More action: Goldman (Neutral) raises its ZS target from $53 to $60, calling the quarter "a technical beat-and-raise" while noting the light billings.

Goldman wants more confidence in FY21 upside or a lower entry point to become more constructive.