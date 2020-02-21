Hasbro and Disney ink deal that includes Baby Yoda

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) announce a multi-year renewal of strategic merchandising rights related to the expansive Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Under the Marvel license agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for Marvel's global Universe of more than 8K characters (Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, etc.)

The Star Wars license agreement includes the rights to toys and games based on entertainment like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. The deal will also include rights to the popular Baby Yoda character.

Hasbro has an investor meeting running in conjunction with the New York Toy Fair.

