Piper Sandler to acquire chemicals investment banking group

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) agrees to acquire The Valence Group, a entrepreneur-led investment bank that offers M&A advisory service to companies and financial sponsors with expertise in chemicals, materials, and related sectors.

The firm was founded in 20017 by Peter Hall, Telly Zachariades, Kirk McIntosh and Ariel Levin, who had previously led the global chemicals investment banking practice at Bear Stearns.

Following the acquisition, Peter Hall will be named head of European investment banking and will lead Piper Sandler’s expansion of investment banking in Europe.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 2020, weren't disclosed.