Nomura likes back-half potential for Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Nomura Instinet lowers its price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to $27 from $33 to factor in the company's coronavirus-related cash burn of $2.5M to $3M per day. The average sell-side PT on Melco is still at $29.33 as many firms haven't issued a post-coronavirus update.

Analyst Harry Curtis and team keep a Buy rating in place due to competitive advantages it sees for Melco in the back half of the year, including the continued ramp of the Morpheus and higher visitations to Cotai from mass transit improvements.