Assured Guaranty wraps second guaranteed solar bond deal in Spain

Assured Guaranty's (NYSE:AGO) Europe indirect subsidiary guarantees principal and interest payments on ~€342M of bonds issued on Feb. 18 by Pride Investments SA, an entity owned by Q-Energy, the renewables-oriented fund of Madrid-based asset manager Qualitas Equity.

The portfolio comprises 23 photovoltaic solar plants spread across a number of Autonomous Communities in Spain.

As a result of the guarantee, the bonds are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings; the underlying project is rated BBB.

The 21-year fixed-rate bonds took advantage of low long-term interest rates and were issued in a private placement with UK investors.

The transaction comes eight months after AGO's first renewable energy wrap in Spain and is the largest renewable energy transaction guaranteed by AGO.