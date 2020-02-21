AngloGold posts soaring full-year headline earnings, cash flow

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +6.7% pre-market after racking up big gains in annual earnings and cash flow, boosted by higher bullion prices and its Kibali joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo.

FY 2019 headline earnings jumped 72% to $379M, or $0.91/share, in line with guidance of $357M-$401M, and H2 headline earnings more than doubled to $259M.

On an unadjusted basis, AngloGold swung to an H2 net loss of $127M vs. a profit of $100M in the year-ago quarter, due to an impairment charge on the sale of its remaining South African operations, while H2 revenue rose to $1.94B from $1.67B in the same period of 2018.

Free cash flow before growth capital, on which the dividend is based, surged 106% to $448M, and the board approved a dividend of 165 ZAR cents per share (~US$0.11), up from 95 cents in 2018.

Full-year gold production slipped to 3.28M oz. from 3.4M oz. a year earlier but was within the company's guidance of 3.25M-3.45M oz.; all-in sustained cost was $992/oz. vs. $976/oz. for the previous year.

For 2020, AngloGold forecasts gold production of 3.05M-3.3M oz. at AISC of $1,040-$1,100/oz.

Full-year report