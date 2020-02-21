Analysts praise Dropbox's 'shocking' margin boost

Bernstein maintains an Underperform rating on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and raises the target from $18 to $19 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Zane Chrane cites the "shocking" long-term operating margin boost and thinks the "timing and magnitude of the change," combined with the buyback, suggest pressure from potential activists.

Deutsche Bank (Buy) lifts DBX from $28 to $30, saying this was a "potentially thesis-changing 4Q19 print, highlighted by a huge raise" in the operating margin and FCF guidance.

The firm says the new debate is "what caused Dropbox to guide to such a material improvement in operating leverage and efficiency."

RBC (Outperform, PT from $28 to $30) says the material upside to the operating margin and FCF will drive near-term gains.

The firm expects recent acquisitions and strong traction for the Spaces initiative to be "instrumental to sustaining growth."