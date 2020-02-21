Wedbush warms up to L Brands

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on L Brands (NYSE:LB) after factoring in the separation of the Victoria's Secret business, but keeps a positive view on the long-term potential for a turnaround.

"Longer-term, we see the concept of a standalone B&BW driving LB’s future performance as a marked improvement from a value standpoint, but we remain on the sidelines, as we look for positive data inflections tied to the intra-quarter run rate at B&BW before becoming more constructive," writes analyst Jen Redding.

Redding and team lift the price target on L Brands to $25 from $23 vs. the average sell-side PT of $23.64.