Enerplus swings to Q4 loss after big writedowns

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) -4.9% pre-market after Q4 earnings miss expectations and revenues decline by 8%.

On an unadjusted basis, Enerplus reported a Q4 net loss of C$429.1M compared to a net profit of C$249.3M in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a C$451.1M non-cash goodwill impairment related to the cumulative impact of Canadian asset divestments, the shut-in of uneconomic natural gas production in Tommy Lakes and lower forecast commodity prices.

Earnings also took a hit from a C$28.8M loss on commodity derivative instruments, compared to a C$253.7M gain in the same period in 2018.

Q4 adjusted net income also fell sharply to C$34.4M from C$102.2M a year earlier, primarily due to higher operating expenses and a realized foreign exchange loss.

Q4 total production rose 10% Y/Y to 107,436 boe/day.