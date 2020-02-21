China auto deliveries come to a standstill

Auto deliveries in China are forecast to fall 70% this month and 40% for the first two months of the year after the industry came to a near-standstill (-96% Y/Y) for the first week of February amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On the positive side, China Passenger Car Association Secretary Cui Dongshu expects the third week of February to show improvement and earlier today Autoliv issued a fairly positive assessment on the company's ability to "catch up" in China from the plant shutdowns. Still, the recovery timetable for the China auto industry has to be considered a wildcard for investors in the sector.

Related manufacturers: Nio (NYSE:NIO), Great Wall Motors (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (NYSE:F), Geely (OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:GELYF), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BAIC (OTC:BCCMY), Zotye, state-owned SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).

Auto supplier stocks: Adient (NYSE:ADNT), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), Lear (NYSE:LEA), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Lydall (NYSE:LDL), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Tower International (NYSE:TOWR), UQM Technologies (NYSEMKT:UQM), Veoneer (NYSE:VNE), Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX), WABCO (NYSE:WBC) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT).