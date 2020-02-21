Taxable fixed income ETFs pull in $2.6B for the week: Lipper Refinitiv

Investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets — including conventional funds and ETFs — for the third week in a row, injecting $13.9B for the week ended Feb. 19, according to Refinitiv Lipper's fund flow report.

Taxable fixed income ETFs pulled in $2.6B in the week, for their third straight week of inflows, while equity ETFs took in $777M, which was also their third straight week of inflows.

The biggest inflows were in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) with $752M of inflows and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) with $735M.

On the other end of the spectrum, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) saw $3.2B of outflows, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) saw $771M leave, and JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) had $733M of net redemptions.