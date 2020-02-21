Galapagos +3% premarket on FY results

Galapagos (GLPG) FY2019 results (€):

Revenues and other income: 895.9M (+181.9%).

Net Income: 149.8M; EPS: 2.49; CF Ops: 3,208.6M.

2020 outlook: Galapagos and collaboration partner Gilead expect approval of filgotinib, in RA in U.S., Europe, and Japan, with subsequently the first Galapagos commercial sales later this year.

Gilead expects to report Phase 3 data of filgotinib in ulcerative colitis in Q2.

Both the companies plan to start the Phase 3 program with filgotinib in ankylosing spondylitis in the half of 2020.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Galapagos reports Q4 results (Feb. 21)