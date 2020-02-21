Cowen confident on Jack in the Box

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) as the tenets of the firm's bullish stance remain in place.

"Looking ahead, the December announcement for CEO succession planning suggests change is underway, and Jack's long-term story is a work in progress. JACK's 32% FY1 EV/EBITDA valuation discount trails the three-year average of 25%; we argue shares deserve to trade at a discount to peers given a slower rate of top-line and EBITDA growth, but relative to the historical discount shares appear to be too discounted," reasons analyst Andrew Charles.

Cowen's price target of $102 on JACK reps 16% upside potential and is above the average sell-side PT of $94.00.