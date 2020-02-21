CIBC poised to unveil job cuts, exec changes next week - Globe and Mail

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is preparing to reshuffle its senior ranks and announce more than 2,000 job cuts when it reports Q1 earnings next week, The Globe and Mail reports, citing people familiar with the plan.

The bank plans to move Christina Kramer, head of CIBC's personal and small-business banking, to a new role as head of technology and operations.

Current chief risk officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio will take Kramer's place as head of the retail banking division.

Kramer will succeed Kevin Patterson, who currently heads technology and operations and had announced earlier that he would retire this year.

The job cuts would come to more than 4% of CIBC's total staff. CEO Victor Dodig has told staff to expect headcount reductions in coming months as CIBC embarks on a new round of cost control, but didn't say in a Jan. 30 memo how many jobs would be affected.