Eldorado plans 35% gold production increase, extends Kisladag mine life

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +8.2% pre-market after narrowly missing Q4 earnings expectations while revenues more than doubled to $192M, and announces a mine life extension for its Kisladag mine in Turkey.

Eldorado says completed long-cycle heap leach testwork indicates increased heap leach life of mine recovery at Kisladag to ~56% and extends mine life by 15 years through 2034.

On an unadjusted basis, Q4 net earnings swung to a $91.2 M profit, mainly attributable to the net $85.2M Kisladag impairment reversal, compared with a $218.2M loss in the year-ago quarter.

Eldorado says 118.9K oz. of gold production in Q4 was the highest quarterly result in nearly four years, and all-in sustaining costs fell to $1,110/oz. from $1,200/oz. sold in the prior-year period.

For the full year, gold production rose 13% Y/Y to 395,331 oz., the company's highest result in three years, at AISC of $1,033/oz. from $994/oz. sold for 2018.

For 2020, the company sets gold production guidance at 520K-550K oz., a 35% Y/Y increase at the midpoint, at AISC of $850-$950/oz. sold.