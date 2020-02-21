Taseko Mines 2019 earnings slip despite higher copper production

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) slides 2.3% in pre-market as 2019 net loss widened to C$53.4M from C$35.8M, amid lower average copper prices, but the company said its production edged 0.6% higher to 125.9 M pounds meeting its annual production guidance.

Additionally, the company says that molybdenum production of 2.7M pounds was the best ever at Gibraltar and, combined with strong molybdenum pricing, generated an important by-product credit

Revenue in 2019 was 4.3% lower at C$329.2M

Net debt rose to C$320M, more than 6x the company's annual adjusted EBTIDA of C$51M.

For 2020, the company is holding its guidance for Gibraltar mine at 130M pounds of copper, representing a rise of 3.3%.

