National Cinemedia +23% after ads drive Q4 beats

National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) gains 23% after yesterday's Q4 beats, dividend increase, and in-line FY20 guidance that sees revenue of $450-465M compared to the $452.47M.

Analyst action: Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on NCMI and raises the target from $9 to $10.

Analyst Michael Pachter is confident NCMI can expand into the premium national ad market.

Pachter expects the company to "recoup ad dollars lost from the expansion of reserved seating, to drive growth in its regional business, and expand national ad revenue with its premium ad spots."

The analyst notes that NCMI's ad slots when the lights go down before a movie can demand premium prices, which helped offset the 9% attendance decline this quarter.