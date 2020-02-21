Wheaton Precious Metals posts record annual gold production

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +1.8% pre-market after reporting full-year production of 706.9K gold equiv. oz., exceeding its forecast for 690K gold equiv. oz.

The totals comprised 406.6K oz. of gold, 22.5K oz. of silver and 22K oz. of palladium.

Wheaton says production exceeded guidance primarily due to stronger than expected production from Salobo, partially offset by lower output from Peñasquito due to a temporary shutdown in the year caused by a strike.

The company forecasts FY 2020 production of 685K-725K gold equiv. oz., driven by the Salobo and San Dimas mines.

Wheaton says average production over the next five years should increase, mostly due to continued production growth from Peñasquito, Constancia and Stillwater as well as the commencement of the Voisey's Bay stream in 2021.