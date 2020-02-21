Dems attack Trump over stalled efforts to lower drug prices

High drug prices will, again, be a key issue in the 2020 Presidential campaign considering that President Trump has made scant progress on the matter despite much rhetoric.

White House press secretary Judd Deere says drug prices fell last year for the first time in 50 years under Mr. Trump's leadership, but the U.S. Labor Department says prescription medicines rose 3% last year, less than the norm, but an increase nonetheless.

Corralling prices will be a tough slog in light of the industry's well-funded lobbying and legal horsepower. For example, Mr. Trump's plan to force drug firms to include list prices in TV ads ran aground in July 2019 when a federal court blocked it after Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) sued. His proposal to tie drug prices to those paid by certain other countries has stalled as well.

Democrats are already attacking the President on his lack of concrete results. Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar have all taken recent shots at Mr. Trump in attempts to put him on the defensive. According to a recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 54% of Americans disapprove of the White House's handling of drug costs.

More than 60 drugmakers raised prices in early January, albeit at lower rates, according to Rx Savings Solutions.

Mr. Trump has had some success. The FDA has implemented a faster process for generic drug approvals and he signed legislation empowering pharmacists and insurers to inform consumers that they could pay less out-of-pocket for certain medications. The administration also supports the reimportation of drugs from Canada but Canadian officials have shown little enthusiasm for the idea.

Selected tickers: BIB, THW, ARKG, BME, GRX, IXJ, BIS, IDNA, GDNA, KMED, XLV, JNJ, OTCQX:RHHBY, ABBV, BMY, PFE, TAK, NVS, GSK, AZN, BIIB, GILD, XBI