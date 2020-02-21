SunTrust cautious on Shake Shack into earnings

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey pulls back on Shake Shack (SHAK N/A ) ahead of the restaurant operator's earnings report next week.

"Sales disruption from SHAK's transition to a single delivery partner is difficult to judge, but our analysis suggests some risk of a deeper and longer impact to sales: SHAK has never quantified the lift it got from delivery, but implied 4Q19 SSS," updates analyst Jake Bartlett.

Bartlett forecasts Shake Shack will generate 2020 same-store sale growth of -0.8% vs. +0.1% prior view and +0.6% consensus.

SunTrust lowers Shake Shack to a Hold rating from Buy and clips the price target to $79 vs. the average sell-side PT of $74.79.

Shake Shack is due to spill numbers on February 24.