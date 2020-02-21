Fed's Bullard sees coronavirus as likely to blow over soon

The coronavirus is likely to be a short-term problem that will soon blow over without the need to cut rates, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on CNBC.

Traders' expectations that the outbreak will lead to the Fed cutting rates will likely reverse once fears over the virus fade, he said.

“There’s a high probability that the coronavirus will blow over as other viruses have, be a temporary shock and everything will come back. But there’s a low probability that this could get much worse,” he said.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there's only a 12.8% probability that the Fed keeps the federal funds rate at 1.50%-1.75% and no chance that it will be higher.

The measure puts the probability of rates falling to 1.25%-1.50% at 31.1% and 1.00%-1.25% at 32%.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 1.49%.

