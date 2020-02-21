Stocks off to rough start as coronavirus cases climb

Stocks open lower as investors continue to cope with coronavirus and overvaluation concerns; Dow -0.8% , S&P -0.9% , Nasdaq -1.3% .

More than 800 new cases were reported in China overnight, and cases in other countries are rising.

"Even if the outbreak recedes, global growth is still set to fall to zero in the first quarter, before bouncing back over the remainder of the year," says Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research. "Thus a near-term hit to corporate earnings now looks unavoidable."

European bourses post only small losses, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC all -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% , China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Deere ( +8.4% ) and Dropbox ( +18.6% ) both open with strong gains on quarterly earnings that beat expectations.

All but one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors opens in the red, with utilities ( +0.1% ) eking out a gain, while the energy ( -1.4% ), information technology ( -1.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) groups lead the retreat.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to rise, driving yields lower across the curve., with the two-year down 3 bps to 1.36% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.48%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 99.65.