Raymond James turns bullish on RealReal

Raymond James upgrades The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on its view sales growth will hold up and margins will improve.

Analyst Aaron Kesler says the firm is positive on the resale market increasingly shifting online with The RealReal as the leader in the luxury segment. He also notes that a recent RJ survey showed brand awareness for RealReal doubling to 20% of consumers.

REAL is seen as attractive at ~4.2X the 2020 estimated EV/gross profit ratio. Raymond James assigns a price target of $21 to RealReal to rep 35% upside potential.