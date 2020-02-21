Century Aluminum +4% post Q4 earnings beat

Century Aluminum (CENX +4% ) posts smaller Q4 net loss of $4.8M vs. $65M last year, positively impacted by $4.2M of exceptional items

Shipments of primary aluminum were 202,870 tonnes compared with 199,446 tonnes, reflecting the impact of the ongoing Hawesville restart project.

Net sales of $435.5M compared with $438M in Q3 2019, reflecting a 1% decrease over prior quarter due to lower LME prices.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3M, a turnaround from $12.2M in Q3 2019 driven by favorable raw material price realizations.

Cash position at quarter end was $38.9M and revolver availability was $161.6M

Previously: Century Aluminum EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)