First Solar falls as analysts weigh Q4 miss, unit sale

First Solar (FSLR -14% ) plunges to within a dollar of its 52-week low after posting disappointing Q4 results and guidance, while adding that it is considering options for the business that builds solar farms.

Cowen's Jeffrey Osborne maintains his Outperform rating on the stock but cuts his price target to $76 from $83, saying First Solar's Q4 EPS miss "largely stemmed from project sale timing and weather impacts" as well as the $363M litigation loss.

Osborne views the company's review of options for the U.S. project development business as positive, as the "systems business continues to plague results, both in terms of timing of revenue as well as profitability," and the segment's cost overruns, excess rain and wildfires have led to erratic performance.

Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch says he is remaining cautious on the stock "pending further business model clarity" as First Solar works through its restructuring to focus on module innovation.

Rusch believes "bookings over the next few quarters will be instructive on FSLR pricing power," as Investment Tax Credit safe harboring comes to a close.

Other solar names also are sharply lower: SPWR -5.7% , JKS -3.3% , SEDG -3% , RUN -6% , CSIQ -5% , ENPH -2.5% , VSLR -7% .

ETF: TAN