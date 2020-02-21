WW rides D.A. Davidson upgrade higher

WW International (WW +1.7% ) trades higher after D.A. Davidson & Co. forecasts accelerating subscriber growth based on recent trends.

"Our proprietary data show high and consistent brand sentiment scores throughout 2019, a positive indicator long-term," writes analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.

Weiser and team are also encouraged by WW's plans to launch virtual coaching and elongate new-program driven sales growth into Year 2 after the launch.

The firm forecasts 2020 EBITDA from WW of $395M vs. $392M consensus.

Adding it all up, D.A. Davidson moves to a Buy rating on WW and assigns a price target of $56 (+45% upside) vs. the average sell-side PT of $40.67.