Square may be 'over-heated' ahead of earnings, Citi says

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen takes Square (SQ -2.1% ) off the bank's "top 10 ranked stock ideas" on concern that the stock is "over-heated" ahead of the fintech's results and investor day.

Overall, he remains bullish, boosting his price target to $99 from $80 and his Q4 and 2020 estimates haven't changed.

Square has rallied 37% YTD , due on M&A speculation and assumptions about Instant Deposit pricing in Seller, he said.

"Seller and Cash App momentum will be required in order to achieve a sustainably higher stock price and we believe this to be more likely later in 2020," he wrote.

Square is scheduled to report Q4 results on Feb. 26 after the close and is holding its investor day on March 18.

Quant rating on Square is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating is Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

In the past six months, Square has climbed 33% vs. the information technology sector's median performance of +14%.