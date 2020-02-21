Ducommun up ~17% post Q4 earnings beat

Ducommun (DCO +17.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of ~14% Y/Y to $186.93M, and backlog of $910M, reflecting strong orders across numerous key platforms, particularly within defense business.

Revenue by segments: Electronics Systems $96.33M (+13% Y/Y); and Structural Systems $90.59M (+14.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 154 bps to 21.5%; operating margin improved by 430 bps to 8.1%; and Adj. operating margin was 8.4% up by 185 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $25.16M (+29.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 166 bps to 13.5%.

Book-to-bill ratio in the quarter of 1.4.

Company says they are looking forward to starting back production later in Q1 and are well positioned operationally to meet the rate requirements now and in the future.

