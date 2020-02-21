Phillips 66 Partners to buy stake in Liberty oil pipeline

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.2% ) agrees to acquire Phillips 66's (PSX -1.1% ) 50% interest in the Liberty Pipeline project for ~$75M.

The Liberty Pipeline will provide crude oil transportation service to Cushing, Okla., from the Rockies and Bakken production areas, and the project is underpinned with long-term volume commitments; Phillips says the pipeline is targeted to begin service in H1 2021.

Phillips 66 Partners says it is well positioned to execute the Liberty project on the heels of successfully starting up the Gray Oak Pipeline.

The project is expected to cost ~$1.6B on a gross basis, or $800M net to the partnership.