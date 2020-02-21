Roth Capital constructive on Melco for the long term

Roth Capital advises an eyes-wide-open approach to Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -2.5% ) amid the fluid short-term trading swings.

"We anticipate pockets of forward downside (and potential upside) volatility related to a continuing virus news cycle. Net, we remain constructive longer-term and would be particularly bullish on stock price dips stemming from short-term virus impacts." writes analyst David Bain.

Roth lowers its price target on MLCO to $30 from $37 after adjusting EBITDA estimates. The PT reps 47% upside for Melco from its current beaten-down level of around $20.40.