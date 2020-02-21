Aspen Aerogels slips 12% on Q4 revenue miss

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN -12.9% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 30.4% Y/Y to $46.51M; and Product shipments of 13.25M sq. ft. (+12.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 866 bps to 24.3%.

Loss from operations reduced to $830k, compared to $13.94M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $2.62M, compared to loss of $3.17M last year; and margin recovered by 1,451 bps to 5.6%.

During the quarter company signed evaluation agreements with Evonik Industries AG and SKC Co., Ltd. to accelerate development of proprietary carbon aerogels to improve the performance and cost of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $138M to $148M; Net loss $5.7M to $9.7M; Adj. EBITDA $5M to $9M; and Net loss per share $0.22 to $0.37.

