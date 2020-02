Unit Corp. (UNT +19.7% ) appoints current COO David Merrill as its new President and CEO, effective April 1, succeeding Larry Pinkston, who is retiring after nearly 40 years with the company.

Merrill joined Unit in 2003 and became CFO in 2004, holding the position until November 2017; he has been the company's COO since August 2017.

Pinkston joined Unit in 1981, became CFO in 1989 and was promoted to President in 2003; he became COO in 2004 and assumed the CEO position in 2005.