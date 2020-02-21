Fed's Brainard calls for quick, decisive action in next downturn

The current economic environment of low interest rates and low inflation that appears less sensitive to changes in the labor market will require the Fed to act quickly and decisively in future downturns, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech in New York today.

"It will be key for policymakers to communicate their strategy clearly in advance to the public, to act early and decisively, and to commit to providing the requisite accommodation until full employment and target inflation are sustainably achieved," according to her prepared remarks.

Furthermore, policy may need to be accommodative for a "long time to achieve 2% inflation following a period of undershooting," she added.

Brainard advocates flexible inflation averaging, which would support inflation running a "bit over 2% for some time" to make up for the years when inflation fell short of the 2% inflation goal.

Today's "new normal" calls for a broader set of tools. Forward guidance committing to keeping rates low until full employment and target inflation are achieved "could be reinforced by interest rate caps on short-term Treasury securities over the same horizon," Brainard said.

Like Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Brainard emphasizes that fiscal measures need to support monetary policy.

"Whereas monetary policy is powerful but blunt, fiscal policy can be more targeted in its effects," she said.