Genfit slips 4% on delay of data readout on NASH candidate elafibranor

Thinly traded French biopharma Genfit SA (GNFT -4.1% ) is down on average volume, a modest 52K shares, in reaction to its announcement of a delay in the release of topline results from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study evaluating lead drug elafibranor in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with fibrosis.

It says that it wants to incorporate the "latest FDA insights," expected by the end of March, before releasing the data a few weeks later, adding that the trial remains unblinded and the extended timeline is not related to safety, efficacy or other matters.

Elafibranor activates two nuclear receptors, PPARα and PPARδ, that play key roles in the development of NASH and its comorbidities without the unwanted side effects (weight gain, edema, fluid retention) associated with PPARγ activation. PPARα is involved with lipid metabolism while PPARδ improves lipid homeostasis and insulin sensitivity.