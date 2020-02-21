Colfax +4% post Q4 estimates beat

Colfax (CFX +4.7% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 54.5% Y/Y to $888.37M, due to the acquisition of DJO; and on organic basis sales increased by 1.7%.

Medical Technology segment sales grew 7.5% Y/Y and 7.8% Y/Y organically.

Fabrication Technology segment sales declined 3.5% Y/Y on a reported basis and 1.5% Y/Y organically.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 1,297 bps to 44.6%; and Operating margin improved by 570 bps to 10.3%.

Adj. EBITA was $133.8M; and margin was 15.1% up by 560 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $130.95M, compared to $226.37M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: Adj. EPS of $2.10 to $2.20 vs. $2.21 consensus.

