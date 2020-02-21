Hudbay swings to annual loss, hit by weak base metal prices

Hudbay Minerals (HBM -11.3% ) sinks to a 52-week low after reporting a Q4 loss and an 8% Y/Y decline in revenues, hurt by lower realized base metal prices.

For the full year, Hudbay swung to a $452.7M loss on an unadjusted basis from a $170.8M profit in 2018, and operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital fell to $307.3M from $501.4M a year earlier.

Hudbay says Q4 consolidated copper production fell 13% Y/Y to 32,422 metric tons, primarily due to lower planned production in Peru amid the regularly scheduled mill maintenance shutdown and normal Q/Q variance in copper grades.

Q4 consolidated zinc production rose 11% to 30,592 mt, due to higher zinc grades in Manitoba.

All-in sustaining cash cost per lb. of copper produced jumped to $2.55/lb. from $1.98/lb. in Q3, driven by lower copper production and lower zinc by-product revenue.

Hudbay sets FY 2020 production guidance of 107.5K mt of copper and 172.5K oz. of precious metals ,with copper and precious metals production expected to grow by 18% and 67%, respectively, by 2022.

The company also says CFO David Bryson will retire effective March 31 to pursue family and personal commitments.