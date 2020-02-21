Summing up analysts' takes on Morgan Stanley-ETFC tie-up

Odeon's Dick Bove calls Morgan Stanley's (MS -2.2% ) pending acquisition of E*Trade Financial (ETFC -2% ) for $13B in stock "a superior" deal, although "the numbers associated with this deal are not compelling."

The analyst, who rates MS as Hold, said the bank should benefit from the acquisition "for decades to come" as it give MS "more of the required elements to be a predator." Firms that are succeeding in the financial industry offer a wide range of financial products at lower prices in a more convenient manner and very rapidly, he notes.

E*Trade brings Morgan Stanley tech expertise in digital communications that can be applied internationally, lower-cost deposits, and more retail products.

Investors likely consider Morgan Stanley's projected expense savings of $400M (plus $150M reduction in funding costs) resulting from the merger as conservative, according to KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl, who rates MS Market Perform.

Given the expected 10% tangible book value dilution from the deal, MS shares should have declined more than 4.6% drop yesterday, he added.

Steven Chubak of Wolfe Research, who rates both E*Trade and MS as Outperform, agrees. "Upside to accretion guidance and capital relief keep us positive on both MS and ETFC," he writes.

Kleinhanzl is more cautious. "Overall, MS will have deal risk an an overhang until synergies emerge and dilution is digested," he said.

Quant rating on Morgan Stanley is Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (10 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

