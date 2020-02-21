Energy Transfer says Williams CEO secretly undermined takeover effort

Energy Transfer (ET -3.5% ) accuses Williams (WMB -1.6% ) CEO Alan Armstrong of covertly undermining its attempted takeover deal and then seeking to cover his tracks as the deal imploded.

Armstrong used a personal email account and private meetings to help a former employee mount a legal challenge to a merger publicly supported by Williams' board, amounting to "overt steps to scuttle the merger," Energy Transfer said in a Delaware court filing.

The two companies have been arguing over a $1.5B breakup fee since June 2016, when a merger that would have created the largest U.S. natural gas transporter collapsed.

Energy Transfer is seeking to convince a Delaware judge that Williams was in breach of the merger agreement, which would absolve Energy Transfer from having to pay a breakup fee.