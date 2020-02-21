Wells Fargo nears settlement with DOJ, SEC - WSJ

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.1% ) is close to settling with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its bogus-account scandal that erupted in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank could pay ~$3B combined, some of the people said, with settlements being announced as soon as today.

The settlements are expected to only be with the bank, not its former executives. Regulators and prosecutors can still take actions against individuals, they said.

In September, Charles Scharf took over as the bank's CEO in an effort to restore the bank's reputation after that scandal and several other investigations and settlements reached regarding the company's sales practices.

Two years ago, the Federal Reserve placed an asset cap of $1.95T on the bank until it can prove its problems are fixed to the Fed's satisfaction.

The scandal not only cost then-CEO John Stumpf his job, but that of his successor, Tim Sloan, as well.