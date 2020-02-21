Wells Fargo sees too much drama at ViacomCBS

Wells Fargo picks up coverage on ViacomCBS (VIAC -2.7% ) with an Underweight rating on its view the media stock has to be considered a show-me story.

"We think consistent negative revisions paired with a big Q4 miss and softer 2020E guidance leave credibility irreparably damaged for the time being," warns analyst Steven Cahall.

"Mergers with as much drama as this one mean a lot of attention, and investors now expect management to deliver. Digital is growing strongly but at 6% of 2019A revenue it matters more how Viacom manages inside the bundle, where it seems like pressures are mounting anew. On thin sentiment ice, we think it could get worse before it gets better," he warns.