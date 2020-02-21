NuVasive down 6% on extended Pulse navigation timeline

Despite its Q4 beat and inline guidance, NuVasive (NUVA -5.5% ) is down on more than triple normal volume in apparent response to a delay in market launch of the robotics navigation feature of Pulse, its integrated platform designed to support the full range of needs in spinal surgery.

During yesterday's earnings call, CEO Chris Barry said the company has been "working through" beta evaluations the past several quarters and has decided to continue refining the robotics feature based on "insights learned through the verification and validation testing process." Commercial launch is now expected in 2021.