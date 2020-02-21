Solar Capital -4.7% after Q4 miss, net assets from operations declines

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) drops 4.7% after Q4 net investment income of 41 cents per share missed the average analyst estimate of 44 cents and down from 44 cents in Q3 and Q4 2018.

Q4 net decrease in net assets from operations was $2.2M.

Q4 total investment income of $37.1M trailed the consensus estimate of $39.4M and declined from $39.7M in Q3 and $38.2M in Q4 2018.

Q4 originations were $165.4M and repayments/amortization were $165.0M.

Net asset value per share of $21.44 at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $21.75 at Dec. 31, 2018.