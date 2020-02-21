Teck cuts steelmaking coal target, warns on Frontier project decision

Teck Resources (TECK -13.4% ) tumbles to three-and-a-half year lows after a sharp Q4 earnings miss, hurt by lower prices for steelmaking coal.

Teck says full-year EBITDA was C$2.5B compared with C$6.2B in 2018, and Q4 EBITDA came in at negative C$755M vs. a C$1.2B profit a year ago.

The miner discloses a C$910M after-tax impairment on its stake in the Fort Hills project, citing lower market expectations for future oil prices.

Teck also says it will temporarily cut production and shut down its Neptune shipping terminal in British Columbia mainly because the coronavirus had weakened short-term demand.

Q4 production at the company's steelmaking coal operations fell 8.2% to 6.7M metric tons, while the average realized price plunged 31%.

Teck cuts guidance for Q1 steelmaking coal sales to 4.8M-5.2M metric tons from its previous estimate of 5.1M-5.4M mt, citing weather-related rail and terminal disruptions in British Columbia.

The company also forecasts FY 2020 steelmaking coal production of 23M-25M mt, while copper output is seen at 285K-300K mt, similar to 2019 production levels.

Teck says it would take a C$1.13B impairment charge if Prime Minister Trudeau's cabinet rejects its proposed Frontier oil sands mine; a decision is due later this month.