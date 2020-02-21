Xinyuan Real Estate +6.3% after Fitch corrects refinancing risk rating

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) jumps 6.3% after Fitch Ratings reclassifies the real estate developer and property manager as a low refinancing risk corporate after correcting a mistake in a previous report.

The Beijing-based company also said the coronavirus's impact "is limited and within the capability of Xinyuan's cashflow management throughout the year."

Xinyuan pointed out to Fitch a mistake in a Feb. 17 report that didn't account for a CNY1.13B shore bond redemption in 2019, which resulted in inflating the company's near-term bonds by more than 100%, the company said.

On Feb. 19, Fitch published an amended report changing Xinyuan's refinancing risk to "low" from "high." On Feb. 12, both Fitch and Xinyuan issued press releases to explain the change.