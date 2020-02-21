Deere runs to record highs on surprisingly strong Q1, farm sector optimism

Deere (DE +8.4% ) rallies to all-time highs after delivering a surprise increase in FQ1 earnings and CEO John May's optimism that early signs of stabilization in the U.S. farm sector were evident in Q1.

While May's statement did not address the coronavirus, his comments may help ease concerns about how much the outbreak will delay China's return to U.S. agricultural markets as laid out in the phase one trade deal.

Worldwide net sales and revenues fell 4% Y/Y to $7.63B but net income, aided by a lower tax expense, increased 4% to $517M, or $1.63/share vs. $1.54/share in the year‐ago period.

Deere made strides cutting its inventories, which fell 12% Y/Y, and was able to use pricing to help offset some of theimpact of lower shipment volumes.

Deere reaffirmed annual net sales guidance of $2.7B-$3.1B, which supports the notion that Deere's business is stabilizing in an otherwise difficult sales climate.

The company's cautiously optimistic view on agriculture is supported by new crop projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which expects U.S. soybean stockpiles to sink to pre-trade war levels as China comes back into the market.